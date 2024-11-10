In the video, Aspinall, the daughter of wildlife expert Damian Aspinall, is shown lying in bed with the cubs, who cuddle up to her.

A video of British conservationist Freya Aspinall sleeping with four lion cubs has gone viral, causing a stir online. While some people are praising her for saving the cubs from being euthanized, others are concerned about the close contact with wild animals.

In the video, Aspinall, the daughter of wildlife expert Damian Aspinall, is shown lying in bed with the cubs, who cuddle up to her. She explained in the caption that the cubs were rescued just hours before they were about to be put down.

The cubs had been born in captivity to a breeder who was exploiting them for profit. When the team was contacted for help, they acted quickly to save them. Aspinall said that she had to hand-raise the cubs, which included sleeping with them to care for them like a mother would.

Her goal is to eventually release the cubs back into the wild in Africa, as she has done with other rescued lions in the past. "Hand-raising is always a last resort, but it was the only way to save their lives," she wrote.

The video has gotten many positive comments, with viewers calling her "an angel" for helping the cubs. However, some viewers are critical, saying that wild animals should not be treated like pets. "Wild creatures belong in their natural habitat, not in a human’s bed," one person wrote.

The video has divided opinions, with some praising her rescue efforts and others questioning the ethics of the close human interaction with wild animals.