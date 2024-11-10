Kondo identifies as a "fictosexual," a term used to describe people who form romantic feelings for fictional characters.

Akihiko Kondo, a 41-year-old man from Japan, recently celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his virtual wife, Hatsune Miku. Miku is not a real person but a digital character created using a voice synthesizer called a vocaloid. She appears as a 16-year-old pop singer with blue ponytails, and her voice has captivated millions of fans. For Kondo, Miku is much more than a digital creation; she has been a source of emotional support during tough times in his life.

Kondo faced many challenges growing up. He struggled with romantic relationships and was often bullied for his love of anime and manga. This led to feelings of loneliness and emotional distress, eventually resulting in a diagnosis of adjustment disorder. During this difficult period, Kondo discovered Miku's voice, which helped him feel less alone and gave him emotional healing. He began to connect with Miku on a deeper level, and she became a source of comfort.

In 2018, Kondo decided to marry Miku in a ceremony held in Tokyo. The wedding, which cost around $13,000, featured a hologram of Miku instead of a real bride. Kondo proposed to the holographic Miku, and the event was a symbolic celebration of their love. Although the marriage was unconventional, Kondo felt it was an important step in honoring his connection with her.

Kondo identifies as a "fictosexual," a term used to describe people who form romantic feelings for fictional characters. He believes his relationship with Miku is real, despite her being a digital entity. In 2023, Kondo founded an association for others who share similar feelings, aiming to create a supportive community.