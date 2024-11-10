A video showcasing Aishwarya' Rai's journey from becoming the runner-up at Miss India 1994 to winning Miss World 1994 has gone viral on the internet

Before making her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997, Aishwarya Rai was a successful model who made India proud by winning the Miss World 1994 beauty pageant, becoming only the second Indian lady to win the title after 28 years. In 1966, Reita Faria was the first Indian woman to achieve this feat.

Now, a video of Aishwarya's journey from becoming the runner-up at Miss India 1994 to winning Miss World 1994 has gone viral on the internet. The clip has been shared on Instagram by the Femina Miss India social media team with the caption, "At just the tender age of 21, this iconic actor impressed everyone with her sheer eloquence and profoundness when she won the crown of Miss World in the year 1994. This is the journey of Aishwarya Rai, a humanitarian and a true beauty with a purpose."

The video also features Aishwarya's brilliant answer that made her win the Miss World title 30 years ago. During the final round, the actress was asked, "What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?", and she replied, "The Miss Worlds that we have had till date have been proof enough that they have had compassion, compassion for the underprivileged, not only for the people for who have status and stature, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up for ourselves of nationality, colour. We have to look beyond that, and that will make a true Miss World, a true person, a real person."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's two-part epic saga Ponniyin Selvan I and Ponniyin Selvan II. The Tamil films collectively minted over Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office. Apart from Aishwarya, the action drama movies also starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Rahman, Lal and Vikram Prabhu in the leading roles.

