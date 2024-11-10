Shah Rukh Khan hosted the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi on September 29. The show will be telecast on ZEE TV on November 10.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards were held place from September 27 to September 29 at the 18,000-seater Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The first day honoured the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industries in IIFA Utsavam on September 27.

On September 28, the flagship IIFA Awards celebrating Hindi cinema were held. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the event, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as the co-hosts. Rekha, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with their performances.

To bring the curtains down for the glittering event, IIFA Rocks was held on September 29, which celebrated music and fashion. It was hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

While IIFA Utsavam and IIFA Rocks were telecast on Sun TV and ZEE TV respectively on November 3, the IIFA Awards will be telecast on ZEE TV on November 10. The event will begin with IIFA Green Carpet from 7 pm and the main awards ceremony will start from 7:30 on the channel.

The social media handles of IIFA Awards shared the event's poster on Sunday, November 10, and wrote, "The greatest celebration of Indian cinema is set to light up your screens, and you don’t want to miss a moment! Tune in to ZEE TV, 7:30 PM onwards for the NEXA IIFA Awards."

The IIFA event made its debut in 2000 and has since been celebrated in a variety of picturesque locales, including New York, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, and Tampa Bay. For its 25th year, the awards will move to India, and will be held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

