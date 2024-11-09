Meet woman whose journey began from a small village to success in the Civil Services Exam is an inspiring story of hard work, focus, and resilience.

The Civil Services Exam (CSE), conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is regarded as India’s most prestigious and challenging exam. Each year, thousands of dedicated aspirants spend months or even years preparing for this exam with hopes of joining elite services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). However, the journey to success is tough, and only a few are able to reach the finish line.

One such inspiring individual is IPS officer Kajal, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Her story stands out as she overcame humble beginnings to achieve remarkable success. Kajal hails from Ranipur, a small village in the Chitrakoot district, near Manikpur. Despite facing numerous challenges, Kajal’s journey to becoming an IPS officer was marked by hard work, determination, and focus. With her father working as a sub-inspector, Kajal drew inspiration from Tina Dabi, an iconic figure in the civil service, who motivated her to set high goals for herself.

Kajal’s academic journey began at St. Michael's School, where she displayed her academic strength early on. She achieved an impressive 95% in her class 10 exams and scored 91% in her class 12 exams. Her strong performance continued in higher studies, with an aggregate of 81% in subjects like history, political science, and economics, demonstrating her dedication to learning and excellence.

Kajal’s respect for Tina Dabi and her clear ambition led her to embrace a disciplined lifestyle. She committed to her studies wholeheartedly, choosing to forgo social life and distractions, including social media, to focus on her UPSC preparation. Kajal dedicated around 8 to 10 hours each day to her studies, displaying an exceptional level of self-discipline. She also pursued a Master’s degree through Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), further showcasing her commitment to personal and intellectual growth.

All her hard work paid off as Kajal passed the UPSC exam on her very first attempt. Her achievement stands as a beacon of hope for countless others who aspire to succeed in the Civil Services Exam. Kajal’s journey from a small village to the prestigious ranks of the civil service demonstrates that, with resilience and determination, even the biggest challenges can be overcome. Her story will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

