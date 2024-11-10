In an old interview just after her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai was shocked at being called 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.'

In the last few months, there have been strong rumours that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are headed for a divorce. These rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

Amid these rumours, now an old video of the Jodhaa Akbar actress is going viral on the internet, in which she is seemingly shocked at being called 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.' In an interview with NDTV after her wedding, when journalist Anupama Chopra introduced her as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress said, "Ohoo...that title...my god! Just regular Aishwarya, the way you have known me." When Anupama further asked her if 'Rai Bachchan' is her official surname now, Aishwarya replied, "Aishwarya Rai as it has been professionally known, who got married to Abhishek Bachchan. So, obviously, Aishwarya Bachchan. Make what you want to make out of it."

Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has responded to their separation reports. There have also been malicious rumours that Abhishek had an extra-marital affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Regarding these rumours, a source close to the Bachchan family told Zoom, "There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping mum as there is already so much happening in his life at the moment. He has been advised to stay completely out of any controversy."

The source further added, "Where and how did this rumour (of an affair) start? You should think about this. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife. He has been fully faithful to his wife throughout the marriage. Why would he suddenly take off at a tangent when the marriage is facing turbulent weather? The other day they killed off Jayaji's mother. Just because the family doesn’t choose to react, don’t take their silence for granted. They are very angry about this toxic rumour and trying to figure out where it originated from. Suitable legal action will be taken thereafter."

