Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in the second weekend.

The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and action thriller Singham Again clashed in the Diwali weekend. While Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-starrer was leading the box office battle in the first week, Kartik Aaryan's film has earned more in the second weekend.

In the first week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 158.25 crore and Singham Again minted Rs 173 crore at the net domestic box office. Talking about the second weekend, the Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 42 crore and Rohit Shetty film earned Rs 34 crore. Both the movies crossed Rs 200-crore mark during the second weekend and set to break more box office records in this month until the next big release - Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The rise in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collections is directly proportional to the positive reviews from the audiences and critics. While the movie was slammed for its stale humour, its climax twist wowed almost all the viewers. On the other hand, despite being a multi-starrer with huge names, Singham Again had received mixed to negative reviews. While one half of the audiences praised the Ramayana parrarells and Ranveer-Arjun's performances, the other half criticised it for its predictable storytelling and uninspired action.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singhan Again are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

