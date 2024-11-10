Many Indian students choose to study MBBS in Russia due to...

This year, candidates who are allotted a seat in any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) but do not attend or study at the institute will not be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced exam in the future. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission into prestigious institutions like IITs and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in India.

Prof. Manindra Aggarwal, the Director of IIT Kanpur, which conducted this year's JEE Mains and Advanced exams, clarified that students who join preparatory courses at IITs in the session of 2024 will still be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced exam.

This year, in a significant change, students who secure top ranks in Olympiads in subjects like Science, Math, and Chemistry will also be considered for admission into IITs, including IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Gandhinagar. The inclusion of Olympiad rank holders is a new move that recognizes students excelling in these competitions.

The eligibility criteria for appearing in the JEE exams this year include a few important rules. Firstly, candidates must not have been born before October 1, 2000. However, candidates from the SC/ST category will get a relaxation of five years in the age limit. Additionally, candidates who appeared for their intermediate exams before 2022 will not be eligible this time.

One of the key changes this year is the introduction of a limit on the number of attempts. Every candidate will have only three chances to appear for the JEE exam. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in the JEE Mains exam will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam.

Separate merit lists will be prepared for each category as per the reservation rules. This ensures that candidates from different backgrounds have equal opportunities based on the reservation criteria. However, it is still unclear whether candidates who have already been allotted seats in IITs but did not join will be allowed to appear for the JEE Mains exam in the future. This remains to be clarified in the official notices.

These changes are expected to bring more transparency and fairness to the admission process, while also encouraging students from diverse backgrounds to pursue their dreams of studying in India's top engineering institutions.