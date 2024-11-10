According to Kashmir police, a joint operation was launched by the police and security forces in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, police said on Sunday.

A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation. Further details will follow. JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 10, 2024

"A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation," Kashmir police said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.One terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, the Army said.

Three terrororists, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on November 2. Two policemen and two CRPF jawans were also injured in the operations.

