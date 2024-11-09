The highest-paid OT actress in India reportedly charges Rs 10 crore for a show.

Not only the big screen but superstars like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Madhuri Dixit have also impressed the audience with their performances in OTT shows. However, do you know that none of them is the highest-paid actress?

Well, the highest-paid OTT actress has not had a single hit in the last 2 years and is still called a superstar. She took a break from her work and is now back with a bang. She is Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently winning hearts with her performance in the spy-thriller show Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The fans cannot stop hailing her action sequences and her intimate scenes with Varun Dhawan have set the social media on fire. The viewers are calling her “Samantha Ruthless Prabhu.”

Now, according to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has charged a whopping amount for the show. The reports state that the actress has earned over Rs 10 crore for the show making her the highest-paid OTT actress in India. Though it’s less than what Priyanka Chopra earned for the original Citadel, an American series, it’s still the highest amount charged by an actress for an OTT show in India.



This web series stars an ensemble star cast of actors Kay Kay Menon, Kashvi Majmundar, Simran, Saqib Saleem, and others. Samantha Ruth Prabhu confessed that she initially declined the offer because she was not well and said, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t." She even went so far as to provide a list of other actresses she believed would play the role with perfection. Samantha stated that she sent other recommendations. She recalled saying to them, “Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you, I can’t do this."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.