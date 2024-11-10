JetSetGo, India's pioneer in the aircraft leasing sector, has successfully transported nearly 100,000 passengers to date.

India's entrepreneurial landscape has is seeing a significant transformation, highlighted by the emergence of successful women entrepreneurs. These determined women are not only driving economic growth but also paving the way for other women to pursue their aspirations. A prime example of this is Kanika Tekriwal, the visionary founder and CEO of JetSetGo, an innovative startup that specializes in operating, managing, and flying chartered planes and helicopters.

Kanika Tekriwal is a prominent figure in Indian entrepreneurship, with an estimated net worth of Rs 420 crore. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring—having battled cancer in her early 20s, she went on to establish her own aviation business. Through sheer determination and hard work, she has successfully expanded her venture, and at the age of 34, she now owns 10 private jets.

JetSetGo, India's pioneer in the aircraft leasing sector, has successfully transported nearly 100,000 passengers to date. With 6,000 successful flights under its belt, the company has made a significant impact on the industry.

Kanika Tekriwal, known as 'The Sky Queen,' is a young entrepreneur from a Marwari family, born in 1990. She founded her company, JetSetGo, in 2012. Kanika attended the prestigious Lawrence School in Lovedale and Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal before completing her graduation from Coventry University.

Kanika Tekriwal is recognized as one of the youngest and wealthiest female entrepreneurs to be listed in the Hurun Rich List. She is married to a businessman from Hyderabad.

In addition, Kanika has earned several prestigious accolades, including the National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India and recognition as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, both of which highlight her exceptional entrepreneurial achievements.

