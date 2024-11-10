Raised in India, he moved to the US in 1976 as a programmer for Tata Group's TCS.

Many Indian billionaires moved abroad for better career opportunities. They later started their own companies and successfully ran them. One such person is Bharat Desai, who co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing company Syntel with his wife Neerja Sethi. They started the company with just USD 2,000 from their apartment in Troy, Michigan in 1980.

Born in Kenya and raised in India, the 71-year-old is an Indian-origin American billionaire. Desai moved to the US in 1976 as a programmer for Tata Group's TCS. He met Neerja while working here at TCS. In its first year, Syntel generated just USD 30,000 in sales. However, in 2018, French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for USD 3.4 billion (Rs 28690 crore today).

Desai is a billionaire businessman now with a real-time net worth is USD 1.6 billion (Rs 13501 crore), as per Forbes. He currently stands at 2111 spot in the billionaires' list. His source of wealth includes IT consulting, self-made and others.

He is an IIT alumnus who completed his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Bombay. Desai also holds an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan. Desai now lives in Fisher Island, Florida and has American citizenship. His wife Neerja is also a billionaire. The duo tied the knot years after meeting in the US. They have two children.

