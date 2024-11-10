The title of the world’s richest individual often brings to mind prominent billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. In India, names like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar top the list. However, today we’re discussing someone who surpasses them all in wealth: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s estimated net worth is around $200 billion, or an astounding Rs 16,71,877 crore. Interestingly, Putin’s official earnings show only a modest annual salary of $140,000 (about Rs 1 crore), yet his opulent lifestyle hints at far greater wealth.

Publicly, Putin claims ownership of just an 800-square-foot apartment, a trailer, and three cars. But investigative reports suggest that his actual assets are far more lavish. Among these is the infamous Black Sea mansion, dubbed his "Country Cottage." In addition, he reportedly owns 19 other properties, a fleet of 700 cars, 58 aircraft and helicopters, and even a $716 million private jet known as "The Flying Kremlin." Putin is also said to possess a yacht called Scheherazade, valued at $700 million.

Known for his penchant for luxury watches, Putin’s collection includes items like the $60,000 Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar and the A. Lange & Sohne Tourbograph, worth $500,000—both priced well beyond his official salary.

For context, Putin has held leadership roles in Russia since 1999, serving as either president or prime minister. He also spent 16 years as a foreign intelligence officer for the KGB, making him Russia’s longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin.