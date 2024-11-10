His aggressive batting display enabled England to successfully chase down the target of 183 runs in a mere 16.5 overs, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

England's wicketkeeper-batsman, Phil Salt, showcased his exceptional form in the first T20I against West Indies by scoring a remarkable 103 runs off just 54 balls. His innings, which included nine fours and six sixes, played a pivotal role in leading the visitors to a resounding eight-wicket victory.

This marked Salt's third T20I century, a feat that sets him apart as the first player in the world to achieve such a milestone against a single team in T20Is. His aggressive batting display enabled England to successfully chase down the target of 183 runs in a mere 16.5 overs, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

Salt's impressive performance began with his maiden T20I century (109* off 56 balls) against West Indies on December 16, 2023, in St George’s, followed by his second century (119 off 57 balls) against the same team on December 19, 2023, in Tarouba. Alongside Salt, players like Glenn Maxwell, Evin Lewis, UAE's Muhammad Waseem, and Serbia's Leslie Dunbar have also achieved the rare feat of scoring multiple centuries against a single team in T20Is. Maxwell and Lewis have each scored two centuries against India, while Waseem achieved the same against Ireland, and Dunbar's centuries came against Bulgaria.

Salt has established himself as a formidable force against West Indies in T20Is, ranking third on the list of most runs scored against them with a total of 581 runs in 10 matches, including three centuries. Rohit Sharma leads the list with 693 runs, followed by David Warner with 662 runs.

