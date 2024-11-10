Shaheen had been struck on the thumb of his bowling arm and was clearly in pain.

In the third and final ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Perth on Sunday, November 10, former captain Babar Azam displayed exemplary sportsmanship by stepping in as a doctor on the field for the injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen had been struck on the thumb of his bowling arm and was clearly in pain. The incident occurred in the 26th over of Australia’s innings, with Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott at the crease.

After Abbott completed a run, a throw from the deep took an awkward bounce and hit Shaheen on his left thumb, causing him to go down and require medical attention. Before the team physiotherapist could reach him, Babar took it upon himself to provide immediate care by massaging Shaheen’s injured thumb. This selfless act did not go unnoticed, as commentators praised Babar for his compassionate gesture.

Following treatment from the physio, Shaheen was able to resume bowling, and along with his fellow pacers, he played a crucial role in dismantling the Australian batting line-up. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 140 runs, with Shaheen and Naseem Shah each claiming three wickets, while Haris Rauf contributed two wickets to his bowling figures.

Babar Azam played a crucial role in leading Pakistan to victory, sealing the win with a 50-run partnership alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who has taken on the role of the team's new captain.

Looking towards the future, both teams are preparing for an upcoming three-match T20 series, commencing at the Gabba in Brisbane on 14th November. The excitement will continue at the renowned SCG in Sydney before culminating at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, promising a thrilling conclusion to the series.

