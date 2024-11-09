Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, and Rajat Dalal's close friend Elvish Yadav have slammed Alice Kaushik for playing a woman card against the social media influencer.

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Alice Kaushik's fight during the Time God task has gone viral, and it has divided the internet. Rajat's close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav has also reacted to the incident and slammed Alice for playing a woman card against Rajat.

For the unversed, during the Time God task, Alice was seen discussing her strategy of using the woman card against Rajat Dalal. During a task, Alice accused Rajat of inappropriate behaviour, hitting her near the chest. Alice tried to make an issue of the same, but Rajat chose to ignore it and continued focusing on the task. Even after the task ended, Alice blamed Rajat for playing foul, but Rajat defended himself saying that he didn't her purposely.

Shame on Alice Kaushik !!



Rajat has a clearly defending mud from Alice, not even touched his hands



— Rajat Dalal Parody (@rajat_9629_) November 6, 2024

This incident went viral, and netizens got divided over their opinions. While many netizens supported Rajat and called out Alice for playing foul. However, fans of Alice and Avinash supported her. Amid the debate, Elvish shared his views on the incident and criticised Alice for playing such an ugly game, trying to tarnish someone's image, just to win the task. Yadav uploaded a video and said, "Toh aisa hai ki, kisi ko badnaam karna asaan hai. You’ll find a majority supporting you, while others may oppose, but staying true to yourself is what matters. This, to me, is very wrong. Rajat, who was seen apologizing with folded hands even when he was touched accidentally, is now being accused of inappropriate behaviour. This is what I call playing the 'woman card'.”

Rohit Shetty slammed Alice for using a woman's card

In the Saturday Weekend Ka Vaar episode, even Rohit slammed Alice for using a woman card against Rajat Dalal. Rohit asked Alice to recall what she said to Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar during the task, Alice acted ignorant, and then the clip played in which Alice was heard saying 'I'm going to use that card. Main bolungi yaha (near chest) touch kaise kiya.' And she did the same during the task. When Rajat was trying to defend his team, Alice barged in and got hit below the shoulder. Alice tried to make an issue out of it, stating that Rajat deliberately hit her inappropriately. Rohit warned Alice not to create an issue, or use woman's card as it is a serious issue.

