The movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with a cast including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is performing exceptionally well strongly at the box office. At a recent event in Mumbai for the launch of the song Hukkush Phukkush, attended by Kartik and singer Sonu Nigam, a video from there is now circulating on social media.

In the viral video, a group of kids can be seen ignoring singer Sonu Nigam as they rush towards Kartik on stage to take selfies. The event, which was part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's promotional activities, saw nearly 1,000 kids in attendance. Some fans took selfies and even touched Sonu's feet, while others surrounded Kartik.

After the video went viral, many netizens expressed their disappointment at seeing Sonu Nigam being ignored by the kids. They criticized the behavior, feeling it was disrespectful towards the singer.

One of the social media users wrote, "This is what media and social media serve them, bachpan me main sochti thi ki actor khud gaane gaa raha hai, then my brother told me about the concept of playback and the first singer I came to know about and loved was sonu nigam, heis a true' gem. Youngsters are not at fault, media and social media serve what is in trend, talent ka kya hai, paise kamane hain... to jo dikhega hi ni bacche psnd kaise karenge??"

The second one said, "Just a matter of relating! They could relate more to the closer generation. The older they grow, they’ll respect Sonu Sir more." The third one said, "Bro I bet more than half of the kids don't even know the concept of a playback singer... It's not their fault. I remember when I was a kid I used to think Kal ho na ho song was sung by SRK not Sonu Nigam. Then my parents told me about the concept of playback singing."

As Sacnilk reported, Singham Again led the box office race. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ended Week 1 with Rs 241 crores worldwide, whereas Singham Again minted Rs 260 crores in seven days. With this, now Ajay is leading Diwali 2024 by 19 crores worldwide. The clash has been proven to be beneficial for Bollywood. Till now, two movies have pulled Rs 501 crores worldwide. When it comes to domestic collection, Singham Again grossed Rs 207 crores, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grossed Rs 189 crores.

Rohti Shetty-directed Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise and the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the horror-comedy franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee.