Most subscribed YouTuber MrBeast and American influencer Logan Paul have arrived in India, ready to fully immerse themselves in the culture while also preparing for significant launches. On Sunday afternoon, the duo was seen riding in an auto rickshaw in Mumbai en route to a store launch.

In an Instagram video, Logan and MrBeast were seen sitting in an auto rickshaw, which was surrounded by heavy security. The paparazzi followed closely behind, snapping photos of the duo. As they headed to the launch, Logan and MrBeast were seen handing out chocolates to the photographers.

Logan and MrBeast arrived in India a few days ago. While Logan was seen heading out for dinner earlier, MrBeast was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday night. He was seen leaving the airport in a black hoodie and white sneakers, greeting the photographers with fist bumps and posing for photos. Expressing his excitement about being in India, he also shared videos of his fans eagerly waiting outside a store launch he attended on Sunday.

MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTuber, with over 329 million subscribers. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his high-production videos that feature challenges and giveaways.

On the other hand, Logan Paul is a popular internet personality and professional wrestler. He has a huge following on Instagram, with more than 27 million followers.

