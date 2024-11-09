The board recently informed that in 2025, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held for around 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.

CBSE Datesheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the datesheet of CBSE board exams 2025 for Class 10, 12 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the CBSE board exams 2025 for Class 10, 12 datesheet through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

The Board has stated that the Class 10, 12 board test will start on February 15, 2025, in conjunction with the announcement of the 2024 results. The board recently announced that about 44 lakh students from 8,000 institutions in India and 26 other countries will take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025.

The CBSE has announced practical exam dates for Class 10, 12 students. The notice is available on cbse.gov.in.

Students must have at least a 75% attendance rate in order to sit for the 2025 CBSE Board Test. The board recently announced that about 44 lakh students from 8,000 institutions in India and 26 other countries will take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025.

CBSE Datesheet 2025: Steps to download timetable

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Open the board exam date sheet link for class 10 or class 12 as required

Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

CBSE Datesheet 2025: Official websites