Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Jaya Bachchan's marriage advice for them goes viral.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai sparked divorce rumours after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani’s wedding. Their silence on the matter has fans speculating if the rumours are true. Amid this, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s old video sharing a piece of marriage advice for them goes viral.

In 2007, when Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan appeared together on Koffee With Karan, the host asked Jaya, “Do you have any marriage advice for Abhishek," to which the actress replied, “The scales are going to change if he tries to misbehave."

When asked about the marriage advice for Aishwarya, Jaya Bachchan said, "She should continue being as loving and dignified to him, as she is." Shweta added to it and said, "She is perfect. I don't think we need to give her any advice." Shweta Bachchan further noted, "And she (Aishwarya Rai) has immense patience which is going to take her very far." Jaya Bachchan smiled and added, "Especially with Abhishek."

Netizens reacted to the viral video. One of the users wrote, “Shweta used to be soo good to Aish.” Another user commented, “This interview is years old. Things have changed now. Both MIL and SIL are bitter now.” Another wrote, “it’s funny how Hema and Esha are enjoying the drama unfold.” Another commented, "I always root for Aishwarya, but things change, time change and people change. Maybe their relationship changed too."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love with each other and later after the completion of their film, Guru, he proposed her for marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and are now parents to a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Even though their on screen chemistry impressed audience, the couple hasn't shared the screen for a long time now/ However, If the reports are to be believed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are now set to reunite on screen for Mani Ratnam’s next.

