A viral video showing a live worm found in pizza ordered online is shocking the internet, with netizens demanding action against the seller.

A viral video showing a live worm found in pizza ordered online is shocking the internet, with netizens demanding action against the seller. The viral clip, reportedly from Madhya Pradesh, featured a man opening the pizza packet and encountering a horrifying experience!

To the family's surprise, the snack was infested with worms. The worst part was that they had already taken a bite, and the revelation turned the merriment into a disaster.

The viral clip, shared on 'X', is wideyt being circulated, leaving netizens shocked and disgusted. "Bro Ordered a Pizza and Found out insects inside it, MP", the video was captioned.

Bro Ordered a Pizza and Found out insect's inside it, MP pic.twitter.com/x0WgXW6sQ3 November 8, 2024

Here's how netizens reacted

While several netizens are in disbelief, many are demanding action against the seller. "This is beyond disgusting. Makes you question the standards of food safety in online deliveries", an user wrote.

"Where are the authorities? This needs strict investigation", another user commented.

A third wrote, "I am never ordering food from an app again without serious consideration."