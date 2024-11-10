The Ambani family, collectively, controls nearly half of Reliance, holding 50.39% of the shares.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $100.7 billion, according to Forbes. He leads Reliance Industries, a company founded by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. One of the biggest businesses in India, Reliance operates extensively across a number of industries.

With 50.39% of the company's shares, the Ambani family owns over half of Reliance. Public shareholders, including international institutional investors, make up the remaining 49.61%. The majority of Reliance's shares may be assumed to be owned by Mukesh Ambani or a member of his immediate family, such as his wife Nita Ambani or their kids Isha, Akash, and Anant. However, this is not the case.

Kokilaben Ambani, the wife of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and the mother of Mukesh and Anil Ambani has the largest stake in Reliance company. She holds 1,57,41,322 shares, or around 0.24% of the business. The three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani each possess 80,52,021 shares, or roughly 0.12% of the total.

Kokilaben's net worth is unknown, as she likes to keep a low profile. But according to media reports, it was approximately Rs 18,000 crore, supported by her family’s immense wealth and diverse business ventures. She is respected for her compassion, tenacity, and strength, and her influence which goes beyond the business world.

Despite not being directly involved in Reliance's day-to-day operations, Kokilaben Ambani has served as a mentor to the Ambani family. She has established her position in the family and Indian society by standing by her family during their ascent to fame and is well-known for her tenacity and support.