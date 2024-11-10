In the video, Sidhu’s mother is seen feeding the baby, who looks content and peaceful, surrounded by family.

Sidhu Moosewala’s family recently celebrated the annaprashan ceremony of their baby boy, born in March 2024, marking a special milestone in their lives. The family shared a touching video of the event, which quickly went viral on social media. In the video, Sidhu’s mother is seen feeding the baby, who looks content and peaceful, surrounded by family. Fans were moved by the moment, showering the baby with blessings and expressing their hopes for his bright future.

The annaprashan ceremony is a traditional occasion when a baby is fed solid food for the first time. The celebration marked the beginning of a new chapter in the family’s life. The family also shared a heartwarming photo of the baby dressed in a pink pagdi, a blue t-shirt, and denim, sitting on his father’s lap with his mother by his side. The baby’s cute appearance and the loving family moment touched the hearts of fans. One fan wrote, “Y bacha ek Karishma h bhgwan ka jarurr kuch karega esa dunia dekhegi,” wishing the child an extraordinary future. Another fan wrote, “Bhagwan is bacche ki lambi umra Karen,” praying for the baby’s long life.

Sidhu Moosewala’s son’s birth was a bittersweet occasion for the family. In March, Sidhu’s parents had shared a heartfelt post showing them holding their newborn in front of a framed picture of Sidhu. Sidhu’s tragic death on May 29, 2022, left a void in the music world. He was shot dead in a car in Mansa district, and despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. Sidhu was loved by millions, especially among the youth, for his music and powerful lyrics. Many of his songs have been released posthumously and continue to gather millions of views.