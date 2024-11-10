This BTS singerwas born to a family of farmers, he was raised in Geochang County.

Kim Tae-Hyung, better known as V, is one of the most popular South Korean singers. He is a member of the globally popular boy band BTS and is signed under Big Hit Entertainment. V has gained immense recognition and admiration worldwide for his talents and contributions to the music industry.

About his life:

V, born on December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea, was raised in Geochang County as the eldest of three siblings. Taehyung comes from a poor background. He was raised in a farming family in Daegu, South Korea.

His interest in music started in elementary school, and with support from his father, he took up saxophone lessons in middle school to seriously pursue a musical career. V's entertainment journey began when he joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee after auditioning in Daegu.

Entertainment journey:

When V was fifteen, his unexpected journey into the entertainment industry began. He had accompanied a friend to an audition at Big Hit Entertainment with no intention of auditioning himself. However, an executive noticed his potential and urged him to try out. After seeking his parents' approval on the spot, V decided to take the chance, eventually securing his position as a trainee.

Was kept hidden

V officially began his career in 2013 as a member of BTS, quickly winning over fans and establishing himself as one of the most beloved artists of his generation.

Before his debut, V was kept a secret from fans by his agency, which led to feelings of loneliness and uncertainty for the young artist. However, he made his official debut with BTS on June 13, 2013, on Mnet's M Countdown. As the group’s career took off, V began to make significant contributions to their music, co-writing and producing tracks like "Hold Me Tight" and "Fun Boyz."

In 2016, he showcased his solo abilities with the song "Stigma" from BTS' *Wings* album. V also collaborated with J-Hope on a cover of "Hug Me" and released an unofficial cover of Adele's hit "Someone Like You."

Thought of killing

In one of his interviews, Kim Taehyung talked about difficulties he faced in 2018. He revealed that he was feeling so exhausted from BTS' demanding schedule, to the extent that he contemplated self-harm as a means to find relief and rest. He said, "I have never said this before. It’s my first time telling this to fans through Suchwita because people don’t know why we were having such a hard time or why we were struggling so much. There’s no one who can understand."

According to The Netizen Report, Taehyung holds the title of BTS' wealthiest member, with a reported net worth of $40 million (Rs 300 crore).