Rohit Shetty reveals why Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh didn't romance in Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was immensely loved by the audience. Whenever they come on screen together, fans expect a romantic angle between them. However, in Singham Again, they didn't romance each other despite sharing the screen together in several scenes.

Rohit Shetty, Singham Again's filmmaker, has finally revealed the reason why Ranveer Singh didn't romance Deepika Padukone in Singham Again. In an interview with India Today, Rohit Shetty said, "When you are dealing with Ramayan, you are dealing with everybody’s emotions; that includes my emotions as well. We introduced him when the chapter of Hanuman was being told. It was easy for us to cater to the Deepika and Ranveer [chemistry]. But it was a conscious decision, as you can see there are even no songs in the film. You don’t want to hurt anyone emotionally. And when you are dealing with Ramayan, you have to be very careful. So, them not coming together or having a banter was because of the reflection [of their on-screen characters."

He further added how they were scared before the release of the film as the audience today is very sensitive and he didn't want to offend anyone. He said, "We had to be careful, and it was the most important thing while we were writing, shooting, or even editing. We were always clear about what Ranveer could not do, or Bebo [Kareena Kapoor], or other characters, because as I said, we didn't want to hurt anyone. We were also scared when the film was released. Only by Friday evening (the day of release), were we finally happy and relieved."

Despite clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has emerged as Rohit Shetty's highest-opening film ever. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor, is having its dream run at the box office and is all set to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in next two days.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.