This post follows a series of cryptic stories that the actress has been sharing on social media ever since Arjun Kapoor confirmed their break up. Fans are now speculating that these messages might be a reflection of her feelings after the split.

While promoting his latest release Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is single now. Amid speculations that he and Malaika Arora are going through a rough patch in their relationship, Arjun Kapoor seemingly confirmed their break up, putting a stop to all rumours. Amid this, Malaika Arora's Instagram story is now going viral which many fans are associating with her break up with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora's love for fitness and wellness is quite common. The actress often shares motivational quotes or workout videos to inspire her followers to choose a better life. Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share her ‘November challenge’. Malaika Arora's 'November challenge' has 9 points to follow, "1. No alcohol. 2. Eight hours of sleep. 3. Get a mentor. 4. Exercise daily. 5. Ten thousand steps per day. 6. Fast until 10 am daily. 7. Avoid processed foods. 8. No food after 8 pm. 9. Remove toxic people."

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora went through a personal tragedy when she lost her stepfather Anil Mehta to suicide. He fell from the sixth floor of his residence in Mumbai in September. At the time, Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first one to come to visit her parents' home after the tragedy.

