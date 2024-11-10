Lead gets added to turmeric during processing, often through contaminated soil, water, or equipment. Sometimes, lead-laced compounds are even added to enhance the spice’s color

A recent study found that turmeric sold in India, Nepal, and Pakistan contains lead levels that are significantly above safe limits set by health authorities.

According to 'Down To Earth,' a study in the journal Science of The Total Environment found that turmeric samples from Patna in India, and Karachi and Peshawar in Pakistan, contained lead levels surpassing 1,000 micrograms per gram (μg/g).

Guwahati and Chennai recorded levels that went beyond the safety standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the maximum allowable amount of lead in whole and powdered turmeric is set at 10 micrograms per gram. This standard is part of the FSSAI’s 2011 regulations on food safety, which focus on keeping contaminants, toxins, and residues within safe limits to protect public health.

The researchers noted in their study that consuming turmeric with these levels of lead could increase the risk of lead poisoning, especially among children across the region.

Lead is a heavy metal that behaves like calcium, so it gets stored in our bones. This metal disrupts normal body functions, affecting our intelligence and raising the chances of heart problems, kidney failure, and even early death.

When children have a blood lead level of 10 micrograms per liter, it can cause a loss of one IQ point. IQ, or Intelligence Quotient, is a measure of a person's thinking and problem-solving abilities. So, even a small amount of lead in the blood can slightly reduce a child’s ability to learn and process information effectively.

Worldwide, it’s estimated that 815 million children have blood lead levels higher than 50 micrograms per liter, and 413 million children have levels over 100 micrograms per liter. These numbers highlight the large number of children exposed to harmful levels of lead, which can seriously impact their health and development.

There is no safe amount of lead in the blood. Even very low levels, like 3.5 micrograms per deciliter, can be linked to reduced intelligence, behavioral issues, and learning difficulties in children. This means that even small amounts of lead exposure can affect a child’s development.

The researchers collected and tested turmeric samples from 23 large cities across India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal between December 2020 and March 2021.

The analysis revealed that 14 percent of the turmeric samples had lead levels higher than 2 micrograms per gram. The World Health Organization warns that there is no safe amount of lead for consumption.

In India, the study found that the maximum levels reached 2,274 μg/g in Patna and 127 μg/g in Guwahati. The samples from both cities reportedly came from Bihar, as noted in the study.The study noted that samples from both Patna and Guwahati were reportedly collected from Bihar.

The study found that polished turmeric roots had the highest contamination levels. After that came loose turmeric powder, followed by branded packaged powder, with unpolished roots having the lowest contamination.

The higher contamination in polished turmeric roots is often due to the polishing process itself, where chemicals like lead chromate may be used to give the roots a brighter, more appealing color. This added polish makes the roots look fresh but also introduces harmful contaminants. Loose powders, which are often not regulated as strictly as branded powders, may pick up contaminants during processing and packaging. Branded powders, on the other hand, tend to have more quality checks, which is why they usually show lower contamination. Unpolished roots remain the least contaminated since they avoid both the polishing process and minimal processing, reducing the chances of chemical exposure.

In both India and Pakistan, the allowed levels of lead in turmeric are the same for both loose and packaged forms. National food safety authorities are in charge of testing turmeric for lead contamination.

The study revealed that only polished turmeric roots and loose turmeric powder had lead levels exceeding 1,000 μg/g. It also pointed out that loose, less-regulated spices were more likely to be contaminated compared to packaged turmeric

The study found that lead chromate, a yellow pigment commonly used in paints, rubber, plastics, and ceramic coatings, was the most likely source of lead in the turmeric samples. Turmeric contaminated with lead chromate has been connected to lead poisoning cases in several countries, including Bangladesh and the United States.

According to FSSAI rules, turmeric must be free of lead chromate, added starch, or any other foreign coloring agents. "Down To Earth" media has contacted FSSAI for their response,

The researchers had earlier studied the turmeric supply chain in Bangladesh and found that it was common to add lead chromate to turmeric roots. This was done to improve the color and help sell lower-quality roots. The study mentioned that this practice has been around since the 1980s.

The study suggested that future efforts should investigate the turmeric supply chain in these areas to understand the extent of the issue. This includes identifying where lead chromate is being added to the turmeric and the reasons behind this practice.

