The Mughal Empire dominated India for centuries, with emperors wielding immense power and their families enjoying luxurious lifestyles. Though many Mughal rulers are remembered for their ruthless actions, Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of Emperor Shah Jahan, stands out as a unique figure in Mughal history, often regarded by historians as having a more enlightened character. Known for his complex and multifaceted personality, Dara Shikoh holds a distinct place in the empire's legacy, and his wedding remains legendary as perhaps the most lavish in Indian history.

Shah Jahan had designated Dara as his successor, granting him a monthly allowance of ₹1,000. Historical records suggest that his wedding expenses amounted to around ₹32 lakh at the time—a figure that, when adjusted for today’s values, would exceed ₹1,000 crore. This places Dara Shikoh’s wedding among the most expensive ever, even outstripping recent high-profile weddings, such as Isha Ambani’s, which reportedly cost ₹700 crore.

In addition to being favored by his father, Dara shared a close bond with his elder sister, Jahan Ara, who cared for him deeply after their mother Mumtaz Mahal’s passing. Dara’s wedding was the first major celebration Shah Jahan organized following his wife’s death, marking a significant family event. Some historians note that the celebration was marked by elaborate fireworks.

As per a BBC report, Dara’s bride, Nadira Bano, wore a lehenga valued at ₹8 lakh—a remarkable amount for that era. The wedding took place on February 1, 1633, with festivities and ceremonies continuing through February 8.