Jio Hotstar Domain Controversy Explained Full Story Behind The Domain Dispute; Meet Jainam Jivika

Jio Hotstar Domain Controversy Explained: Full Story Behind The Domain Dispute; Meet Jainam & Jivika The JioHotstar.com domain controversy has taken a surprising turn as it appears that the domain, originally secured by an anonymous app developer in Delhi, has now been sold to two siblings in Dubai. The drama began when the domain, seen as a prime candidate for the newly merged JioCinema and Hotstar platform, was registered by the developer in 2023. He requested over Rs 1 crore from Reliance to buy the domain, stating the funds were needed for an executive MBA at Cambridge University. After his request was denied, he claimed Reliance initiated legal action against him for trademark infringement. Recently, JioHotstar.com launched a new landing page featuring Jainam, 13, and Jivika, 10, who assert that they acquired the domain to "support a young software developer from Delhi." This unexpected twist raises questions about the future of the domain and its potential impact on the Jio and Disney+ Hotstar merger.