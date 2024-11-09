1 . Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

1

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is one of India’s most popular hill stations, and for good reason. The weather in November is perfect for a winter escape, with temperatures dipping low enough to feel the crispness of the season without being unbearably cold. The town’s colonial architecture, scenic views of the Himalayan peaks, and bustling Mall Road offer plenty of things to do. Budget hotels and homestays are plentiful, making Shimla an affordable destination for winter lovers.