amid the election campaign, BJP ally NCP chief Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan during an election rally in Washim.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 election campaign is already underway. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a leading campaigner for the BJP, is also speaking at rallies around Maharashtra. At his rallies, Chief Minister Yogi also used the phrase 'Batenge to Katenge,' urging people to band together and support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. However, during an election rally in Washim, NCP head and BJP ally Ajit Pawar disassociated himself from head Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan.

When asked about CM Yogi's election slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. You cannot compare Maharashtra with other states, the people of Maharashtra do not like it. Pawar further said that Shivaji Maharaj's teaching was to take all sections of society along."

People from other states express their statements when they visit Maharashtra, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. However, Maharashtra has never embraced it, and this has been the case in every election held here. According to Pawar, such remarks are disliked by the state's citizens. The phrase "Batenge to Katenge" was reiterated by Chief Minister Yogi. On November 20, Maharashtra will hold a single phase of voting for all 288 assembly seats. On November 23, the election results will be announced.