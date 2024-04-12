MI Vs RCB Highlights: Ishan, Surya Shine, Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru | IPL 2024

MI vs RCB Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 The aggressive Wankhede pitch and dewy conditions led to five 50-plus scores, including Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 17-ball half-century. However, it was Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable performance that proved decisive, securing Mumbai Indians' second consecutive victory at home. Bumrah's 5 for 21, with two potential hat-tricks, restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 196 for 8, despite Dinesh Karthik's innovative 53 not out off 23 balls. Karthik's late flurry of boundaries boosted RCB's total significantly. In the chase, Ishan Kishan's brisk 23-ball fifty in the powerplay made RCB's total seem attainable. Suryakumar Yadav, in just his second game after returning from injury, showcased his power and versatility, guiding MI to victory with seven wickets and almost five overs to spare. Although Captain Hardik Pandya faced criticism for his solitary over earlier, the packed crowd cheered as he sealed the chase with a six. Mumbai Indians 199 for 3 (Ishan Kishan 69, Suryakumar Yadav 52, Rohit Sharma 38, Will Jacks 1-24) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 196 for 8 (Faf Du Plessis 61, Dinesh Karthik 53*,Rajat Patidar 50, Jasprit Bumrah 5-21) by seven wickets