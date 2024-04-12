Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3085161
HomeVideos
videoDetails

MI Vs RCB Highlights: Ishan, Surya Shine, Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru | IPL 2024

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

MI vs RCB Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 The aggressive Wankhede pitch and dewy conditions led to five 50-plus scores, including Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 17-ball half-century. However, it was Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable performance that proved decisive, securing Mumbai Indians' second consecutive victory at home. Bumrah's 5 for 21, with two potential hat-tricks, restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 196 for 8, despite Dinesh Karthik's innovative 53 not out off 23 balls. Karthik's late flurry of boundaries boosted RCB's total significantly. In the chase, Ishan Kishan's brisk 23-ball fifty in the powerplay made RCB's total seem attainable. Suryakumar Yadav, in just his second game after returning from injury, showcased his power and versatility, guiding MI to victory with seven wickets and almost five overs to spare. Although Captain Hardik Pandya faced criticism for his solitary over earlier, the packed crowd cheered as he sealed the chase with a six. Mumbai Indians 199 for 3 (Ishan Kishan 69, Suryakumar Yadav 52, Rohit Sharma 38, Will Jacks 1-24) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 196 for 8 (Faf Du Plessis 61, Dinesh Karthik 53*,Rajat Patidar 50, Jasprit Bumrah 5-21) by seven wickets

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now
From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend
Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews