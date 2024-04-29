Meet actress, who worked for stars, brought Anushka coffee, patched Ranveer's interviews; then starred in Rs 300-cr hit

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Kamakshi Sharma tops class 12th, Himachal board result link here

Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents, shares unseen photo with late father with emotional note

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Kamakshi Sharma tops class 12th, Himachal board result link here

Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents, shares unseen photo with late father with emotional note

 5 Countries with no airports

Top 7 chicken dishes in the world

 Luxurious property owned by Mukesh Ambani outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who worked for stars, brought Anushka coffee, patched Ranveer's interviews; then starred in Rs 300-cr hit

Parineeti Chopra revealed she used to organise interviews and even order coffee for celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 02:49 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Parineeti Chopra (YouTube screenshot)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Before making her acting debut in Yash Raj Films', Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra worked as a PR for celebs. During her internship, she handled work for Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

In a recent podcast, Parineeti revealed she used to organise interviews and even order coffee for celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor. While talking about the initial phase of her career in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Parineeti said, "I did promotions for Rani for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey, and Anushka and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company. I would line up interviews for these actors and order coffees for them. My final film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti revealed that she left the internship with YRF to make her career in acting. While talking about the same, she also mentioned that Aditya Chopra offered her three-film deal. She stated, “When he saw the video (audition video), he felt I could be an actor and he just signed me for a three-film deal. I was on Ladies vs Ricky Bahl a month later.”

Parineeti Chopra, who recently appeared in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, featured in Rs 300-crore film Golmaal Again directed by Rohit Shetty. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu.

Parineeti Chopra, recently, rubbished rumours of her pregnancy by sharing a video of her wearing fitted clothes for promotions of the movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. After her appearance at the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch in an oversized attire, a section of her fans wondered if the actor was in the family way.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify speculations, indicating that her choice of clothing should not be misconstrued as a sign of pregnancy. She wrote a text on her story that read "Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy" with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Today, she again took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in a fitted white blazer outfit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter in Durgapur

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

US intelligence agencies believe Russian President Putin likely did not order Alexei Navalny's death: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer, announces Bangaram on her 37th birthday; fans say 'this looks insane'

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement