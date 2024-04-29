Meet actress, who worked for stars, brought Anushka coffee, patched Ranveer's interviews; then starred in Rs 300-cr hit

Parineeti Chopra revealed she used to organise interviews and even order coffee for celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor.

Before making her acting debut in Yash Raj Films', Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra worked as a PR for celebs. During her internship, she handled work for Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

In a recent podcast, Parineeti revealed she used to organise interviews and even order coffee for celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor. While talking about the initial phase of her career in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Parineeti said, "I did promotions for Rani for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey, and Anushka and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company. I would line up interviews for these actors and order coffees for them. My final film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat."

Parineeti revealed that she left the internship with YRF to make her career in acting. While talking about the same, she also mentioned that Aditya Chopra offered her three-film deal. She stated, “When he saw the video (audition video), he felt I could be an actor and he just signed me for a three-film deal. I was on Ladies vs Ricky Bahl a month later.”

Parineeti Chopra, who recently appeared in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, featured in Rs 300-crore film Golmaal Again directed by Rohit Shetty. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu.

Parineeti Chopra, recently, rubbished rumours of her pregnancy by sharing a video of her wearing fitted clothes for promotions of the movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. After her appearance at the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch in an oversized attire, a section of her fans wondered if the actor was in the family way.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify speculations, indicating that her choice of clothing should not be misconstrued as a sign of pregnancy. She wrote a text on her story that read "Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy" with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Today, she again took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in a fitted white blazer outfit.