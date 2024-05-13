Ladakh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the BJP won in 2019 with 33.94% of the total votes cast. Sajjad Hussain, the independent candidate, lost to him despite only receiving 25.30 percent of the total votes cast.

The Election Commission declared on Saturday that there would be a single phase of voting for the Lok Sabha in Ladakh on May 20 (phase 5). This will be the first independent election for a single seat held in Ladakh.

It was formerly a Jammu and Kashmir constituency. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the BJP won in 2019 with 33.94% of the total votes cast. Sajjad Hussain, the independent candidate, lost to him despite only receiving 25.30 percent of the total votes cast.

The seat was won by BJP candidate Thupstan Chhewang in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The constituency saw a 76.4% voter turnout in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Ladakh has a 90.29% literacy rate, with male literacy at 94.89% and female literacy at 78.85%, according to the 2011 census.