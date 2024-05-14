Twitter
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Modi from elections

The top court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to EC to disqualify PM Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 14, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the bench said. The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi: Meet his 4 proposers across castes

 

Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
