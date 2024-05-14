'All I did was..': Babil Khan hits back at trolls calling him fake, says his actions being are used as 'weapons to hate'

Babil Khan penned a long note addressing the trolls who target him for being nice and call him fake. He penned an emotional note and

On Tuesday, Babil Khan took to Twitter and addressed the hate that he is receiving online for being ‘extra-sweet’ and ‘nice’. Social media users targeted him and called him fake for being apologetic all the time.

In his recent Instagram post, he talked about the criticism he has been receiving on social media and wrote, “All I did was introduce myself, “Hi, I’m Babil” and the way you looked at me changed. I know that look, I know that you think that I’m fake, “he’s pretentious, tryna act humble when he’s sure that I know of his name” Or something else like.”

Babil then said that he is not strategised, it’s just the way he has been raised. He added, “If I’m too sorry when I apologise. I am not strategised, it’s just the way I’ve been raised, I am who I am and that’s just the way I behave but I know that it’s strange to see something new when all of the clones look the same. But if I’m honest to you, the truth is that I’m just struggling adjusting to fame. I put in the work and I deal with the pain and I guess someday it’ll pay, And i care about you, I care what you think, but I guess it’s time for a change, The same things that you loved me for, are now your weapons to hate, But I see you, the real ones, the day ones, the ones that never switched lanes, You’re family to me, I’ll be there for you, you’re the reason I stay in the game. This is our army. I love you.”

This is not the first time, recently, Babil left fans worried with his post. In a post that was later deleted but went viral, Babil expressed his emotions about feeling overwhelmed and wanting to be with his late father. Taking to his Instagram stories Babil shared a cryptic post that read, 'Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.' Later, on Thursday, Babil shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account with his friend Prakriti Pavani.

