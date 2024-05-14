Driver caught on camera fleeing after running over female toll plaza staff on Delhi-Meerut expressway

At the Kashi toll plaza on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, a driver struck and ran over a female toll worker before fleeing the scene.

In a disturbing turn of events, a yet-to-be-identified driver struck and ran over a female toll worker at the Kashi toll plaza along the bustling Delhi-Meerut Expressway, located in the Paratapur area.

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: At the Kashi Toll Plaza, a car coming from Delhi crashes into a woman employee of the toll plaza on being asked for the toll. The woman was heavily injured and was rushed to the hospital. (13.05)



(CCTV source: Toll Plaza) pic.twitter.com/uRjxIHTdNg — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

Video footage of the incident paints a harrowing picture: the driver was engaged in conversation with the toll worker before suddenly accelerating the vehicle, attempting to flee the scene. As the car sped away, the toll worker was propelled onto the bonnet before being unceremoniously thrown off as the vehicle made its escape.

Anil Sharma, the manager of the Kashi Toll Plaza, expressed grave concern over the incident, stating, "A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again," in a statement to ANI.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, with police actively examining CCTV footage captured at the toll booth to identify the perpetrator responsible for the hit-and-run. The injured toll worker is receiving medical attention, while efforts to bring the culprit to justice are underway.