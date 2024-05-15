Twitter
IIT graduate gets job with Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now working as…

After graduating from IIT Bombay, Parag Agarwal did internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 15, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal
IIT graduate Parag Agarwal made it to the news all over the globe after he was announced as the new CEO of Twitter. He was hired by Twitter a few months before it was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive 44 billion dollar deal. Parag Agarwal was hired with a salary package of Rs 100 crore but unfortunately he was fired within a year. When the IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agarwal was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. Overall, the IITians’ salary package was more than Rs 100 crore. After graduating from IIT Bombay, Parag Agarwal did internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. He joined Twitter in 2011 and after working for the company for around 6 years, he was appointed as chief technology officer following the departure of Adam Messinger.

Parag Agarwal was reportedly entitled to get around Rs 400 crore as severance pay, however he didn't get any. That's why Parag Agarwal along with other fired executives of Twitter have now sued platform’s owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them for more than Rs 1000 crore in severance payments.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal is now venturing into the AI segment and has already secured big funding of Rs 249 crore. Parag Agarwal was born in a well-educated family of Ajmer. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired Economics professor. Agrawal completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 2005 after securing 77 all India rank (AIR). Later he went to the United States to pursue a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

