CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

As per data shared by CBSE, this year over 39 lakh students have registered for the CBSE board exams. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in.