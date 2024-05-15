'Ek actress 9 log saath leke...': Farah Khan criticises entourage culture in Bollywood

In her recent interview, Farah Khan slammed the entourage culture in Bollywood and revealed actors bring 8 to 9 people on set.

Bollywood director Farah Khan, in her recent interview, slammed entourage culture in Bollywood and called it a 'waste of resource'. She also spoke about the changes in Bollywood over the years and how is it affecting their relations with the actors.

During a recent conversation on Twin Encounter’s episode on Chinki Minki’s YouTube channel, Farah said, "Bura change ye hai ki pehle bahot zyada relationship pe chalti thi industry. Toh agar mujhe kuch chchiye hota tha toh main actor ko directly phone karti thi. Ab ye hoga ki pehle aap unke manager ke sub-manager ko milo. Phir woh manager milega, uske baad unki agency milegi. So it has become very clinical. Interpersonal relations thode kharab ho gaye (The bad change is that previously the industry would rely a lot on relationships. So, if I wanted something, I would directly call the actor. Now, I will have to meet the manager’s sub manager, then the manager will meet, after that the agency will meet! The inter-personal relations have been ruined because of this).”

She further added, “I think bahot zyada entourage cost ho gaya hai. Ek actress 9 jan saath mein leke aate hain. Ek actor 8 jan leke aata hai. That is a waste of resources. Woh film mein dikhta nahi hai. Woh cost. Toh I think that needs to be controlled a bit. Producers pe bahut bhari padta hain (An actress brings 9 people, an actor gets 8 people. That does not show on the film. It weighs down on the producers).”

Farah Khan talked about how some big actors ask for four fancy vans each before they start filming. In a recent video chat, she mentioned the luxurious demands of a few stars, like needing lots of vans for themselves and their crew. She explained that until these vans arrive, they refuse to work. Nowadays, each actor wants four vans: one for themselves, one for their gym, one for their staff, and one for food.

"Until the vans don’t come, they don’t act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym,, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, that’s separate," Farah concluded.

