House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

The trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 was released on Tuesday night, along with a release date

The trailer for the heavily anticipated second season of House of the Dragon was unveiled on Tuesday night. The show, a spinoff of the Game of Thrones, is based on George RR Martin’s writings. The first season was immensely successful and critically acclaimed as well, become a fan favourite in no time. The second season will show the infamous Targaryen civil war called the Dance of the Dragons.

The trailer opens with Rhaenyra Targaryen mulling over a possible war against her nephew Aegon, who she believes has usurped the Iron Throne, which belongs to her. Aegon, on the other hand, has lost patience and wants revenge against his aunt for humiliating him. But Rhaenyra is also fighting a battle within her camp, wondering if her husband Daemon truly accepts her as the queen or harbours his own ambitions of sitting on the Iron Throne. Filled with extravagant visuals, spectacular battles, and some GoT-worthy sharp dialogue, the House of the Dragon trailer impressed fans.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series tells the story of House Targaryen, following the tumultuous power struggles within the noble family as they navigate political intrigue, familial rivalries, and the looming threat of civil war in their quest to reclaim the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon is set a couple of centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and is set in the same fictitious continent of Westeros.

House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. The new season will see Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan join the cast.

The show streams on Max in the US and will be available on JioCinema in India, available exclusively on JioCinema Premium. As per a release from the streamer, House of the Dragon season 2 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. The first episode will release on June 17, with episodes dropping weekly every Monday, at the same time as the US.