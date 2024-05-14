Viral video: Bear rides motorcycle sidecar in Russia, internet is stunned

A nostalgic blast from the past took the internet by storm as a beloved video resurfaced featuring Tim, a hefty 250-pound bear, cruising through the streets of Arkhangelsk, Russia, nestled comfortably in a motorcycle sidecar.

Nostalgia swept through the internet waves as an old video reemerged, reviving fascination with a remarkable sight captured years ago. The star of the show? A hefty 250-pound bear named Tim, who stole the spotlight in Arkhangelsk, Russia, as he embarked on an unconventional jaunt through the city streets, nestled comfortably in a motorcycle sidecar.

A bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar waving to people.



Just a normal day in Russia... pic.twitter.com/SjHn6J8YyG — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 13, 2024

In the now-viral footage, Tim, accompanied by his trainer from the Area 29 circus and a biker from the Polar Wolves club, left bystanders awestruck as he cruised through the lively streets of Arkhangelsk.

The video, initially shared on X by the handle @Natureisamazing, with a caption reading "A bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar waving to people. Just a normal day in Russia," has clawed its way back into the limelight, amassing a staggering 11 million views in just one day. The resurgence sparked a deluge of over a thousand comments, indicating the enduring fascination of internet denizens with bears on motorcycles.

One user exclaimed, "Bears are human too!" while another chimed in, "This is amazing," accompanied by a plethora of heart emoticons.

Tim's motorcycle adventures have become somewhat of a regular spectacle, with the affable bear having previously turned heads on a similar ride just last month in Syktyvkar. According to a circus administrator, Tim's outings on the motorcycle are meticulously coordinated with local authorities to ensure the safety of both the bear and bystanders.

While the exact date of the original video remains uncertain, one thing is crystal clear: Tim's irresistible charm transcends time. The resurgence of the clip has once again captivated online audiences, underscoring the timeless allure of certain moments.