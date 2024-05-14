Viral video: Bear rides motorcycle sidecar in Russia, internet is stunned

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk blasts OpenAI’s new demo, says it made him feel 'cringe'

Allu Arjun breaks silence on supporting uncle Pawan Kalyan's political rival in Nandyal: 'I made a promise to...'

Meet woman, an Indian who became billionaire at 91, her son is...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did PM Modi choose 11:40 am to file his nomination from Varanasi?

PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi: Meet his 4 proposers across castes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elon Musk blasts OpenAI’s new demo, says it made him feel 'cringe'

Meet woman, an Indian who became billionaire at 91, her son is...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did PM Modi choose 11:40 am to file his nomination from Varanasi?

A look at PM Modi's day in Varanasi as he files nomination

7 tips to help you avoid procrastination

If you liked Aavesham, you must watch these 9 Fahadh Faasil films too

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise paparazzi with special gift hamper, thank them for...

Meet actor, brother of top filmmaker, career ended after 15 flops, no solo hit, even brother didn't help him, is now...

Meet India's musical genius, first child superstar who even Jagjit Singh was fan of, was murdered at 14 due to..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Bear rides motorcycle sidecar in Russia, internet is stunned

A nostalgic blast from the past took the internet by storm as a beloved video resurfaced featuring Tim, a hefty 250-pound bear, cruising through the streets of Arkhangelsk, Russia, nestled comfortably in a motorcycle sidecar.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nostalgia swept through the internet waves as an old video reemerged, reviving fascination with a remarkable sight captured years ago. The star of the show? A hefty 250-pound bear named Tim, who stole the spotlight in Arkhangelsk, Russia, as he embarked on an unconventional jaunt through the city streets, nestled comfortably in a motorcycle sidecar.

In the now-viral footage, Tim, accompanied by his trainer from the Area 29 circus and a biker from the Polar Wolves club, left bystanders awestruck as he cruised through the lively streets of Arkhangelsk.

The video, initially shared on X by the handle @Natureisamazing, with a caption reading "A bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar waving to people. Just a normal day in Russia," has clawed its way back into the limelight, amassing a staggering 11 million views in just one day. The resurgence sparked a deluge of over a thousand comments, indicating the enduring fascination of internet denizens with bears on motorcycles.

One user exclaimed, "Bears are human too!" while another chimed in, "This is amazing," accompanied by a plethora of heart emoticons.

Tim's motorcycle adventures have become somewhat of a regular spectacle, with the affable bear having previously turned heads on a similar ride just last month in Syktyvkar. According to a circus administrator, Tim's outings on the motorcycle are meticulously coordinated with local authorities to ensure the safety of both the bear and bystanders.

While the exact date of the original video remains uncertain, one thing is crystal clear: Tim's irresistible charm transcends time. The resurgence of the clip has once again captivated online audiences, underscoring the timeless allure of certain moments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple deepening its India ecosystem, lowering its dependence on China: Union Minister

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise paparazzi with special gift hamper, thank them for...

Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

CBSE Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 supplementary exams dates announced; check here

Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement