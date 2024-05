India

Bengaluru court grants bail to JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in kidnapping case

Bengaluru court grants bail to Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Holenarasipur MLA H. D. Revanna in an alleged kidnapping case in connection with the sexual abuse charges against his son, Prajwal Revanna.

