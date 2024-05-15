This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

This Bollywood superstar saw great success in professional life but tragedy after tragedy at home, losing 11 family members, including his infant daughter

One would assume that the life of film stars, successful ones at least, is one of comfort and luxury. But the harsh reality is that most stars face the same stresses and pressures that others day. And death is one harsh reality that nobody can escape, no matter how rich or successful. This one superstar has seen death up close, tragically losing 11 close family members over the years.

The superstar who has seen 11 deaths

Govinda, full name Govind Ahuja, is one of the most successful actors of his generation in the Hindi film industry. From his sensational debut in 1986 to his heydays in the 90s, Govinda ruled Bollywood effortlessly and in his own signature style. But while his professional life was all magical, on the personal front, the actor faced several losses. In an interview with Bombay Times in 2014, the actor had revealed, “I have seen 11 deaths in my family, including my first daughter who died when she was four months as she was a premature baby and my mother, my father, my two cousins, my jija and my sister. Then their companies had shut down, so they had no work. All their kids were brought up by me. There was a lot of emotional and financial pressure.”

The tragic fate of Govind’s sisters

Govinda’s sister Padma was the one whose death hit him the hardest. Padma had cancer and succumbed to the disease just 20 days after giving birth to her daughter. Her children – Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh – are both actors. Govinda ooked after them financially while Padma’s friend Geeta Singh raised them. His other sister Pushpa, an actress, also passed away young. His youngest sister Kamini Khanna – mother of TV actress Ragini Khanna – also died in a freak accident. She was caught on fire after a stove exploded and died of her burns later.

Govinda with his extended family

However, Govinda has said that he tried to take these developments in his stride, trying to do right by his family. “’Keep your heart big and ask more from God. Don’t get scared.’ And that became my attitude from that day. I consider myself very lucky. I consider the grace of God and the blessings of my mother, that I could serve my family,” he had told Bombay Times.

