Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Let us tell you that Malini Sharma began her career in the film industry as a model. She was also part of many successful music videos including 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Kya Soorat Hai', 'Ranjhar', and 'Kitni Akeli'.

In the year 2002, a horror film was released in the theatres, which created history. The horror film that was released went on to become the third-highest-grosser of that year. We are talking about the film 'Raaz' which was a blockbuster at the box office and, to this date, is considered one of Bollywood's most scary films.

'Raaz' starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea was one of the most successful films to release in the year 2002. This film also marked the debut of Malini Sharma who played the role of a 'ghost' in the film. Malini Sharma became so popular after 'Raaz' was successful that she received a lot of film offers but she chose to stay away from the limelight.

Let us tell you that Malini Sharma began her career in the film industry as a model. She was also part of many successful music videos including 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Kya Soorat Hai', 'Ranjhar', and 'Kitni Akeli'.

However, despite all the success, Malini Sharma's personal life always remained full of turmoil. She was married to model and actor Priyanshu Chatterjee. The couple tied the knot in 1997 but got divorced in 2001. Malini was so heartbroken by her marriage ending that she decided to quit the film industry after her debut film 'Raaz'.

She was supposed to work in the film 'Gunaah' (2002) as a lead actress opposite Dino Morea but, two days before the shooting began, Malini Sharma backed out of the project.

Apart from acting in 'Raaz', Malini Sharma has also been credited as an art director for the two films named ‘Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic’ and ‘Just Married’.

Malini Sharma decided to quit the film world despite her debut film proving to be a super hit and is now only known as a successful model.

READ | Meet actress whose debut was superhit, then gave 20 flop films, has assets worth Rs 91 crore, gold worth Rs..