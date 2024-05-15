Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Who is the real owner of Delhi's Connaught Place and who collects rent from here?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

10 healthy reasons to eat jaggery

9 Bollywood actors who are also directors

Mesmerizing facts about black holes shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Let us tell you that Malini Sharma began her career in the film industry as a model. She was also part of many successful music videos including 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Kya Soorat Hai', 'Ranjhar', and 'Kitni Akeli'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 15, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the year 2002, a horror film was released in the theatres, which created history. The horror film that was released went on to become the third-highest-grosser of that year. We are talking about the film 'Raaz' which was a blockbuster at the box office and, to this date, is considered one of Bollywood's most scary films.

'Raaz' starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea was one of the most successful films to release in the year 2002. This film also marked the debut of Malini Sharma who played the role of a 'ghost' in the film. Malini Sharma became so popular after 'Raaz' was successful that she received a lot of film offers but she chose to stay away from the limelight. 

Let us tell you that Malini Sharma began her career in the film industry as a model. She was also part of many successful music videos including 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Kya Soorat Hai', 'Ranjhar', and 'Kitni Akeli'. 

However, despite all the success, Malini Sharma's personal life always remained full of turmoil. She was married to model and actor Priyanshu Chatterjee. The couple tied the knot in 1997 but got divorced in 2001. Malini was so heartbroken by her marriage ending that she decided to quit the film industry after her debut film 'Raaz'. 

She was supposed to work in the film 'Gunaah' (2002) as a lead actress opposite Dino Morea but, two days before the shooting began, Malini Sharma backed out of the project. 

Apart from acting in 'Raaz', Malini Sharma has also been credited as an art director for the two films named ‘Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic’ and ‘Just Married’.

Malini Sharma decided to quit the film world despite her debut film proving to be a super hit and is now only known as a successful model. 

READ | Meet actress whose debut was superhit, then gave 20 flop films, has assets worth Rs 91 crore, gold worth Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai: 14 dead, several injured as hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar after thunderstorms, heavy rains

Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

Real story that inspired Heeramandi: The tawaif who helped Gandhi fight British Raj, was raped, abused, died in...

Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

CUET-UG 2024 scheduled for tomorrow postponed for Delhi centres; check new exam date here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement