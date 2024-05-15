Meet actress whose debut was superhit, then gave 20 flop films, has assets worth Rs 91 crore, gold worth Rs..

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as a BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actress recently filed her nomination for the same and in the election affidavit, declared assets worth Rs 91 crore.

Born in 1987, Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress who is mainly known for her female-centric roles in films. Kangana Ranaut started her career with 'Gangster' in 2006 after which she worked in about 39 films such as 'Woh Lamhe', 'Shakalaka Boom Boom', 'Life in a Metro' and now 'Emergency' and another untitled film in the pipeline.

Kangana Ranaut has a career in films, separate from her parents and siblings, but she comes from a rich background of businessmen, teachers, and politicians. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher, and her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman. She has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, and a younger brother, Akshat. Sarju Singh Ranaut, the great-grandfather of the actress, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and her grandfather was an IAS officer.

Talking about Kangana's best films, 'Queen', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' are considered the best of the lot.

Now, after working her way through films, Kangana Ranaut is all set to enter politics. In March 2024, she was named by the BJP as a candidate for the upcoming 2024 Indian general election, which she will contest from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

In her election affidavit, submitted on May 14, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has assets worth Rs 91 crore which include Rs 28.7 crore in movable assets and Rs 62.9 crore in immovable assets. Additionally, Kangana Ranaut also owns 6.7 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 5 crore and 60 kg of silver worth Rs 50 lakh. She has 14-carat diamond jewelry worth Rs 3 crore.

Kangana Ranaut declared having Rs 2 lakh in cash and close to Rs 1.35 crore in bank balances.

The actress-turned-politician also owns many properties across India including four commercial units in Chandigarh, a commercial property in Mumbai, and a commercial building in Manali. She has 3 apartments in Mumbai worth Rs 16 crore and a bungalow in Manali worth Rs 15 crore.

Kangana Ranaut lives a luxurious life which is quite evident from her collection of luxury cars - a BMW worth Rs 98 lakh, a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 58 lakh, and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.91 crore. She also owns a Vespa scooter.

Kangana Ranaut has a debt of Rs 17 crore with her income for the financial year 2022-23 decreasing to Rs 4 crore as compared to Rs 12.3 crore in the previous year.

Kangana Ranaut also has 50 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies in her name and a total of 8 criminal cases. She is a 12th pass, which is her highest educational qualification, from a private school in Chandigarh.

As for films, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen portraying the role of Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'. She will also reunite with 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star R Madhavan in an untitled physiological thriller film.