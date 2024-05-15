Goa Board SSC Result 2024: GBSHSE Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

The class 10 board exams were conducted by GBSHSE from April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024, across 31 exam centres in the state.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare class 10 results today (May 15) at 5:30 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at results.gbshsegoa.net once released.

Students can also check their results on the DigiLocker Portal. The class 10 board exams were conducted by GBSHSE from April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024, across 31 exam centres in the state.

A total of 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls took the Goa SSC examination.

Here’s how to check GBSHSE Class 10 results

Go to the official website, results.gbshsegoa.net.

On the homepage, click on the link for Goa Class 10th results 2024.

A new page will appear and now fill in the necessary details to log in.

Once the details are submitted, you will be able to view your class 10 result on screen.

Download the page and keep a printout of it for future reference.

