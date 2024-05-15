Goa Board SSC Result 2024: GBSHSE Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Education
The class 10 board exams were conducted by GBSHSE from April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024, across 31 exam centres in the state.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare class 10 results today (May 15) at 5:30 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at results.gbshsegoa.net once released.
Students can also check their results on the DigiLocker Portal. The class 10 board exams were conducted by GBSHSE from April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024, across 31 exam centres in the state.
A total of 9,743 boys and 9,814 girls took the Goa SSC examination.
Here’s how to check GBSHSE Class 10 results
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.