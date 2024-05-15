Twitter
Viral

Viral

Who is the real owner of Delhi's Connaught Place and who collects rent from here?

After Independence, Connaught Place evolved into a bustling hub of business and culture and is now one of the most expensive commercial areas globally.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

May 15, 2024

article-main
Connaught Place, more popularly called CP, in the heart of Delhi is a culinary paradise, a popular social spot, and a shopping destination for Delhi's residents. It is also popular among international tourists with high-end brands and the area itself is replete in history.

Constructed by the British Government in 1929, it was named after the Duke of Connaught and Strathearn, a British royal. The architectural design, inspired by notable English structures like the Royal Crescent and the Roman Colosseum, was the work of British architect Robert Tor Russell, who collaborated with W.H. Nicholls on the blueprint.

After Independence, Connaught Place evolved into a bustling hub of business and culture and is now one of the most expensive commercial areas globally. However, the general public often wonders about the ownership of these valuable properties.

It was mentioned on Quora that the Indian government is the legal owner of the land. However, many properties were rented out for minimal amounts before Independence, often just a few hundred rupees. Some individuals could rent multiple stores at low costs.

Under the Old Delhi Rent Control Act, pre-independence rented properties saw an annual rent increase of just 10% from the base price. Therefore, rents have remained relatively low over the decades. For instance, if a shop was rented for Rs 50 in 1945, the rent would have increased only marginally under this Act, a situation that has remained largely unchanged for over 70 years.

