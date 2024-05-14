Twitter
Education

Meet man who lost eyesight at 8, bagged record-breaking job package at Microsoft, not from IIT, NIT, VIT, his salary is…

Since birth, Yash Sonakia suffered from glaucoma, and at the age of eight, he became visually impaired.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 14, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Nothing in life is impossible if you have the willpower and determination to achieve big in life. One such motivational story is of Yash Sonakia from Madhya Pradesh, who was born blind, but achieved a great feat. 

Since birth, Yash Sonakia suffered from glaucoma, and at the age of eight, he became visually impaired. His father, Yashpal Sonkia, managed a canteen. Till the fifth standard, Yash pursued his education in a school for students with disabilities. He was then sent to the normal school,

In 2021, Yash graduated with a B. Tech from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore.

Despite physical constraints, Yash cracked Microsoft’s online test and interview and received a job offer from Microsoft, one of the biggest IT companies in the world, at a whopping salary of Rs 47 lakh per year. He has been hired to work in their Bangalore office as a software engineer.

 
