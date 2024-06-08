Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

Read on to know why paparazzi refused to click photos of Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family after a shocking incident at Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 09:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with each other on April 20, 2007, in an intimate, private ceremony at the family residence Prateeksha in Mumbai. The wedding turned into a controversial affair when the media, who had not been invited for the grand event, alleged that they were manhandled by the security of the late politician Amar Singh, who was close to the Bachchan family.

In a recent interview, celebrity paparazzo Virender Chawla recalled the whole incident and revealed how the media fraternity united against the Bachchan family after Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding and refused to click their photos at any event.

Talking to the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, Varinder said, "I was stationed outside their house. We knew the points from where we could get the pictures, such as the entry area, but they parked a bus there. So, the entire view of the media was blocked. When they were coming to Prateeksha from their other bungalow, they had security provided by Amar Singh. When the media ran after breaking the barricade, to catch the glimpse, the security treated them badly and attacked the media. A lot of media persons were hurt."

He added that after the schocking incident, the situation between the Bachchan family and the media worsened as the latter refused to click photos of any member from the celebrity family. "I had never seen such a big media ban. They had banned everyone, from Amitabh ji, Jaya ji, Abhishek to Aishwarya. When the Bachchan family would come for some events, photographers would place the camera down or up in the air as a sign of protest. If Bachchan sir was at an event and a call for group picture was made, the moment he would come in front, the photographers would lift their cameras up. They would click the person next to Bachchan saab, but not him", he shared.

Varinder revealed how the whole situation was sorted out by the Bachchan family as he concluded, "This went on for some time and then even Bachchan sir realised that this was not good for the image as well as the business. Then he called for a personal meeting at JW Marriott hotel, where the entire media was called. Only after that, the ban was lifted."

